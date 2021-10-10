State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Sanmina worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sanmina by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sanmina by 17.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 118,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sanmina by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Sanmina by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
