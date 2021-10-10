State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Sanmina worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sanmina by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sanmina by 17.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 118,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sanmina by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Sanmina by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

