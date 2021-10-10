State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 3,695 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $169,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $77.15 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.01.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.