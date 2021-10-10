State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 137,500 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 982.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Matador Resources worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Matador Resources by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 56,127 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

MTDR stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

