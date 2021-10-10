State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.14% of State Auto Financial worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 277.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $76,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 20,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,040,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,738 shares of company stock worth $6,150,588 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.39.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

