STASIS EURO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.78 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $103.30 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002097 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00048015 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00224650 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011911 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00098620 BTC.
About STASIS EURO
STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS)
is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net
. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet
.
According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “
STASIS EURO Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
