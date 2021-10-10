Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

SBUX opened at $111.22 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

