Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.10. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

