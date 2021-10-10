Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €78.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

Stabilus stock opened at €62.25 ($73.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.67. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €47.80 ($56.24) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.60.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

