Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1,693.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Square by 51.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after buying an additional 450,306 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.97.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 479,221 shares of company stock valued at $121,137,366. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $238.49 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.20, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

