Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.65 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.97.

CXM stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

