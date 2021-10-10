Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Up to $16.21

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $16.98. Sprinklr shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. William Blair began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $525,710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $38,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $24,820,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $22,649,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $20,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

