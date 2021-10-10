Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.15.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.