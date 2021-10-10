Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective increased by Truist from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

