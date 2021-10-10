Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective increased by Truist from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.65.
Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
