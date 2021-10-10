Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.65.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of SWN opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $60,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.