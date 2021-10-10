Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.65.
Shares of SWN opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $60,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
