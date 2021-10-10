Southernsun Asset Management LLC Sells 58,153 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,153 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.4% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,911,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $168.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day moving average is $164.56. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,434 shares of company stock worth $42,925,569. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

