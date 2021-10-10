Southernsun Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 509,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,006 shares during the period. Crane makes up about 5.2% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $47,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Crane by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

