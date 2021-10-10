Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $27.43 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,949 shares during the period. Dorman Products accounts for 3.0% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Dorman Products worth $27,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

DORM opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.