Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $82,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

