Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $22,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 94.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

