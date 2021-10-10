Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €150.00 ($176.47) target price from Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €122.22 ($143.79).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €125.80 ($148.00) on Friday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12-month high of €139.40 ($164.00). The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €119.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €117.98.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

