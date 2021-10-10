Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $231,635,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 451.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,121,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,721,000 after purchasing an additional 918,228 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

BIDU stock opened at $162.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.53. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.11 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.