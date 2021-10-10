Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 9,775 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $555,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,969 shares of company stock worth $13,074,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair started coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $70.33 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -135.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

