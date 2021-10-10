Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $670,000 in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after buying an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

