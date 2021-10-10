Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KYN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $8.29 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

