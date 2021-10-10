Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,576,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,409 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 298.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 148,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

