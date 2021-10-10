Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $988,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $1,641,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,244,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

OSK opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

