Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 6.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in RingCentral by 50.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 73.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNG. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

Shares of RNG opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.51. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

