Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

