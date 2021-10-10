Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.3% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of KYN opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

