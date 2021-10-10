Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 56,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC opened at $59.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.47. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDC. Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

