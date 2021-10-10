Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 7,500 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of TPI Composites worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 113.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 225.66 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

