Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMSMY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.57. Sims has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.3073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sims’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

