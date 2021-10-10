Simplex Trading LLC Grows Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 25,008.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 772,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 130,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,959 shares during the period.

Shares of BUG stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

