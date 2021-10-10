Silvergate Capital’s (SI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $162.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average of $113.13. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $2,803,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $1,047,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after buying an additional 318,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $280,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

