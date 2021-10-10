Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading 4.7% Higher

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $59.01. 8,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 336,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,117,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

