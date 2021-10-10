Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.00.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $299.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.63. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $301.08.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2,448.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,215,000 after buying an additional 391,844 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $83,056,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

