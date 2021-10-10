SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCBGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SIG Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SCBGF stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

