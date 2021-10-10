Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of STVG opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Wednesday. STV Group has a 52 week low of GBX 252 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($5.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £172.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 360.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. STV Group’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

