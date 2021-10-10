Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €183.80 ($216.24).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €134.80 ($158.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.81. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €153.61.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

