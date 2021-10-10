Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 261 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

