Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,115 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $36,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $50,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

