Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after buying an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,567,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 79.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 731,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,409,000 after buying an additional 324,210 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $10,770,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 946.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

HIW opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

