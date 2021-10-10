Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Shares in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 35.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

RWT stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,100.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

