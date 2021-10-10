Shell Asset Management Co. Has $209,000 Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GMS were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 133.3% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMS opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 111,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist lifted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

