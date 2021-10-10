Shell Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 3,391 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OZON. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ozon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ozon by 50,197.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ozon by 10.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ozon during the first quarter worth $660,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Ozon by 214.0% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $49.26 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a PE ratio of -26.34.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

