Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth $5,002,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter worth $1,077,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth $1,476,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 133.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,046.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,607,009.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares worth $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

