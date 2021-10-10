Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

MSBI stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

