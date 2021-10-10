Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stake Boosted by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 279.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,091 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $78.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

