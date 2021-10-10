SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,689 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

