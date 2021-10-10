SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

NYSE:HLT opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -140.11 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $143.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.98.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

